Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Olin (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 3,254 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,487% compared to the average daily volume of 205 put options.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OLN. Alembic Global Advisors upped their target price on Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Olin from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Olin from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Olin from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.87.

OLN opened at $31.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.38. Olin has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $33.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Olin by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Olin by 4.9% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Olin by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Olin by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

