Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Fomento Económico Mexicano Call Options (NYSE:FMX)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 833 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,026% compared to the typical volume of 74 call options.

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $69.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.23, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $86.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.13.

FMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,587,000 after purchasing an additional 28,005 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 452,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,416,000 after acquiring an additional 13,339 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

