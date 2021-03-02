Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Sunnova Energy International Put Options (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 2,828 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,396% compared to the average daily volume of 189 put options.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock traded down $3.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,812. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $57.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.53.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. Research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 88,320 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $4,352,409.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,077.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 17,144 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $754,336.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,546,107 shares of company stock valued at $147,454,906 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 533.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NOVA shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.46.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

