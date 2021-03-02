Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Abercrombie & Fitch Put Options (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 1,593 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 752% compared to the typical volume of 187 put options.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $27.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.82. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60.

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,812,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 333.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 134.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANF. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.85.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

