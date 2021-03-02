Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Trane Technologies Call Options (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,148 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,434% compared to the typical volume of 140 call options.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.72.

Shares of TT stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,858. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.03. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $161.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.28%.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

