STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Stake Boosted by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in STORE Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 477.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 140.8% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in STORE Capital by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STOR. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.82.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $33.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.12. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

