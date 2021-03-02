Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.35 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

SSYS stock opened at $36.28 on Tuesday. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $56.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.23.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stratasys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

