Stratis Price Tops $1.21 on Top Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $1.21 or 0.00002498 BTC on popular exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $155.50 million and approximately $3.71 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000502 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000217 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00017776 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 97.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

STRAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 128,786,768 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org.

Stratis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

