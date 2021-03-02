Strattner Financial Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNG) Short Interest Down 66.9% in February

Strattner Financial Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a decrease of 66.9% from the January 28th total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 692,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCNG traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 69,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,158. Strattner Financial Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06.

Strattner Financial Group Company Profile

Strattner Financial Group Corp., an investment management company, manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, convertibles, credit, and hedge funds. It also focuses on selling satellite based communications devices. The company was formerly known as SC Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Strattner Financial Group Corp.

