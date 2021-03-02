Streamr (DATA) Trading Up 13.2% This Week

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $74.67 million and approximately $4.22 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr token can currently be bought for $0.0884 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Streamr has traded up 13.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00058672 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.75 or 0.00801103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007580 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00028576 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00061075 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00029942 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00046190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Streamr Profile

DATA is a token. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 844,634,994 tokens. The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com.

Streamr Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

