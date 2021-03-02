Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Strongbridge Biopharma to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ SBBP opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. Strongbridge Biopharma has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $4.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.91.

Several research firms recently commented on SBBP. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States.

