Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $56.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $48.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NOVA. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.46.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $47.92 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $57.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. Research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $122,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $3,840,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,546,107 shares of company stock valued at $147,454,906.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,581,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695,606 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,240,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,257,000 after acquiring an additional 51,124 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,219,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% in the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,799,000 after acquiring an additional 210,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 47.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,784,000 after acquiring an additional 387,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

