SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $309.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) to report $309.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $296.80 million to $345.30 million. SunPower posted sales of $454.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SunPower will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPWR shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital increased their target price on SunPower from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SunPower from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut SunPower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

NASDAQ:SPWR traded down $3.04 on Thursday, hitting $35.15. 5,147,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,060,247. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 95.65 and a beta of 2.47. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.97 and a 200-day moving average of $23.92.

In other SunPower news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $4,342,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,738.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $76,060.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in SunPower by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

