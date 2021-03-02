Sunrun (RUN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN):

3/1/2021 – Sunrun was upgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $73.00.

2/26/2021 – Sunrun was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

2/25/2021 – Sunrun was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Sunrun was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sunrun Inc. develops, owns, manages and sells residential solar energy systems. The Company provides solar service offerings through channels consists of direct-to-consumer channel, solar partner channel and strategic partnership channel. It also develops and sells mounting structures through the installation and distribution operations under the SnapNrack brand. The Company operates primarily in Arizona, California, Delaware, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and South Carolina, as well as the District of Columbia. Sunrun Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

1/26/2021 – Sunrun had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $70.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Sunrun had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Sunrun was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $68.00.

1/20/2021 – Sunrun had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $89.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Sunrun had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $88.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Sunrun had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $87.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Sunrun is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Sunrun had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $61.00 to $67.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Sunrun had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $78.00 to $85.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded down $2.81 on Tuesday, reaching $64.34. 3,574,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,981,319. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.29. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,608.90 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

In related news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $2,921,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,434,138.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Bywater sold 263,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $16,779,260.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,126,196.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,269,782 shares of company stock valued at $88,245,983 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

