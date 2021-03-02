Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Super League Gaming from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.50.

Super League Gaming stock opened at $3.32 on Monday. Super League Gaming has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $61.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGG. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 114,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an amateur esports content network. The company engages in capturing, generating, aggregating, and distributing content in various esports through social media, live streaming, and video-on-demand, as well as continuous gameplay and leaderboards. It offers Framerate, an independent social video esports network with user-generated reels; and Minehut, a social and gameplay forum for the avid Minecraft community.

