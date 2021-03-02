Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Short Interest Update

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 82.8% from the January 28th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SUPGF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.45. 5,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,438. Superior Gold has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54.

Superior Gold Company Profile

Superior Gold Inc acquires, explores, develops, and operates gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

