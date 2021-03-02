Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Holdings Trimmed by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 222,076 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,786 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 29,115 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 5,857 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,317,340 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,144,000 after purchasing an additional 267,452 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $11,699,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,135,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.84. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 27.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Stefan K.F. Schwabe sold 46,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $1,024,268.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,529.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SUPN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

