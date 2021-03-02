Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Shares Gap Up to $9.02

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.02, but opened at $10.13. Surface Oncology shares last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 5,860 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Surface Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

The company has a market cap of $366.50 million, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 7.94.

In other news, CEO Jeff Goater sold 2,500 shares of Surface Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $26,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert W. Ross sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $83,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,723,405 shares of company stock valued at $31,048,035 over the last 90 days. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SURF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,448,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Surface Oncology by 1,138.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after acquiring an additional 986,495 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 228.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 951,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 661,807 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,133,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 394,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 147,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

About Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF)

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

