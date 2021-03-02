sUSD (SUSD) Hits Market Capitalization of $143.71 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 2nd. sUSD has a total market cap of $143.71 million and $17.85 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD token can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002085 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, sUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

sUSD Profile

sUSD (CRYPTO:SUSD) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

