SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Position Reduced by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 93.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 245 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $531.25 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $127.39 and a one year high of $550.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $486.15 and a 200-day moving average of $350.28. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Kate Mitchell sold 3,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,515.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,036. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Devon Daniels bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $523.30 per share, for a total transaction of $261,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $261,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,487 shares of company stock valued at $19,103,951 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SIVB shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $555.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.19.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

