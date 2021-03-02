SVB Leerink Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Inogen in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.12). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Inogen’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on INGN. KeyCorp raised Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

INGN opened at $53.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -590.38 and a beta of 1.05. Inogen has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $56.46.

In other Inogen news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 11,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $514,714.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,692.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $802,465.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,112.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,830 shares of company stock valued at $3,488,040 over the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $87,494,000 after purchasing an additional 30,380 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 61,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 191,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 41,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

