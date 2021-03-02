SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.45% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on Pharvaris in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company.

Pharvaris stock opened at $39.23 on Tuesday. Pharvaris has a one year low of $23.06 and a one year high of $42.86.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States.

