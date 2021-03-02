SVB Leerink Comments on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.06.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $49.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $58.72.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $185,836.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $38,507.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 20,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,294.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

