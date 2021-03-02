Swapcoinz (SPAZ) Price Up 80.2% Over Last Week

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Swapcoinz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swapcoinz has a total market capitalization of $7.01 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Swapcoinz has traded up 80.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.82 or 0.00495554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00074045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00077394 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00079533 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00056836 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.16 or 0.00464875 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000461 BTC.

About Swapcoinz

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. The official website for Swapcoinz is swapcoinz.io. Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Swapcoinz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swapcoinz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swapcoinz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

