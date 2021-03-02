Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWDBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWDBY opened at $17.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average of $17.38. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. Swedbank AB has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $19.89.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 24.33%.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

