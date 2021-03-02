Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SZLMY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Swiss Life in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Thursday, January 21st. HSBC raised Swiss Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SZLMY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.13. The company had a trading volume of 771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286. Swiss Life has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $25.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.62.

Swiss Life Company Profile

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

