Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Short Interest Update

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the January 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SZLMY traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.54. 1,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,231. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.65. Swiss Life has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $25.63.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Swiss Life in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Swiss Life

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

