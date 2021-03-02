Swiss National Bank Has $2.10 Million Position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,178 shares of the coupon company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Groupon worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Groupon during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Groupon by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,807 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRPN stock opened at $57.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.34. Groupon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $60.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 2.58.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The coupon company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.20. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. Equities analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Groupon from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities; health, beauty, and wellness; food and drink; home and garden; automotive; discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals, as well as deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel.

