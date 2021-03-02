Swiss National Bank Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in StoneX Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on StoneX Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

StoneX Group stock opened at $60.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.17. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $65.44.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 0.31%. As a group, analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn Henry Stevens purchased 3,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.19 per share, for a total transaction of $159,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $340,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,768 shares in the company, valued at $18,054,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,667 shares of company stock worth $2,860,752. Company insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

