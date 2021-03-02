Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.13% of EVO Payments worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in EVO Payments by 2,546.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 60,831 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in EVO Payments by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in EVO Payments by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,000,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,719,000 after acquiring an additional 270,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVOP. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. EVO Payments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

In other EVO Payments news, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,265. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $272,000. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EVOP opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -95.00 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average of $25.88. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

