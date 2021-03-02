Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHCT. Evercore ISI upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $43.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.10. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $51.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.12, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.61%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.