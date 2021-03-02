Swiss National Bank Makes New $2.22 Million Investment in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Utz Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter worth about $1,805,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at about $19,414,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at about $10,631,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at about $624,000. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.80. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $26.62.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UTZ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Utz Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.72.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.