Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.59% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd operates as a reinsurance company. The Company offers automobile, liability, accident, engineering, marine, aviation, life, and health insurance. It provides wholesale reinsurance products, insurance-based capital market instruments, and supplementary risk management services to Property & Casualty and Life & Health clients and brokers around the globe. Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SSREY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Swiss Re currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

SSREY stock opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 0.82. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.56.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

