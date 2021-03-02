Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Receives $21.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.44.

SWCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist began coverage on Switch in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut Switch from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Switch alerts:

In other news, CEO Rob Roy sold 89,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $1,444,833.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 765,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,316,122.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 70,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $1,088,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 682,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,612,424.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 203,996 shares of company stock worth $3,263,592. Insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Switch by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Switch by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Switch by 7.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Switch by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 432,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Switch by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. 35.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH opened at $16.45 on Friday. Switch has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average is $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $127.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.