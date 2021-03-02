Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $127.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.36 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.37. 9,914,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,961. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Switch has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $19.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average of $16.28.

Get Switch alerts:

SWCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist initiated coverage on Switch in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut Switch from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Switch has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.28.

In other news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $1,088,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 682,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,612,424.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $155,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,175,319 shares in the company, valued at $35,892,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,996 shares of company stock worth $3,263,592. Corporate insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.