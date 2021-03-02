Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Shares Gap Down to $17.70

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.70, but opened at $16.43. Switch shares last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 36,310 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWCH. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James downgraded Switch from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.28.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 121.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.28.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $127.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $1,088,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 682,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,612,424.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,175,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,892,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,996 shares of company stock worth $3,263,592 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 3.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 7.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Switch by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 432,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Switch by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. 35.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

