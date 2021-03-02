SWYFT Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7,530.00 (SWYFTT)

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, SWYFT has traded up 29% against the US dollar. SWYFT has a total market cap of $31,628.94 and $7,530.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SWYFT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0447 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SWYFT Coin Profile

SWYFT is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. SWYFT’s official message board is medium.com/swyft-network. The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SWYFT’s official website is swyft.network. SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

Buying and Selling SWYFT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SWYFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SWYFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

