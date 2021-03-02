Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Holdings Decreased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYKE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $231,327,000 after acquiring an additional 275,978 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 184.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,282,000 after buying an additional 156,395 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 202,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,621,000 after buying an additional 120,097 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $2,447,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 8.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,478,000 after buying an additional 63,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYKE stock opened at $41.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $43.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.45.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $450.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.00 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 3.21%. Sykes Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYKE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Sykes Enterprises from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sykes Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, VP James T. Holder sold 10,000 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Also, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 2,700 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $102,789.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,766.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

