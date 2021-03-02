Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) Receives €108.93 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €108.93 ($128.16).

A number of analysts have recently commented on SY1 shares. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Independent Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of Symrise stock traded up €1.74 ($2.05) on Thursday, reaching €98.46 ($115.84). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,754 shares. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($86.45). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €101.92 and a 200-day moving average price of €108.98.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

