Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $138.67

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $138.67 and last traded at $138.33, with a volume of 713 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.69.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Synaptics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.28.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total value of $287,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,756.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kermit Nolan sold 5,745 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,107 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,718 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grace Capital acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Synaptics in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

