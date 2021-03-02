Synex International (TSE:SXI) Reaches New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity

Synex International Inc. (TSE:SXI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 611336 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Specifically, Director Daniel Russell bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,420,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,105,077.75. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 704,000 shares of company stock worth $175,900.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.23 million and a P/E ratio of -103.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.76.

About Synex International (TSE:SXI)

Synex International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates electric power generation facilities. The company provides consulting engineering services for the control and use of water, as well as related developments requiring civil, water resource, and environmental engineering projects primarily in the fields of hydrology, river engineering, fisheries and environmental assessment, water quality, site development services, water supply, hydro power, wastewater treatment and disposal, flood control, and storm water management projects.

