Tael (WABI) Price Tops $0.0621 on Top Exchanges

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 2nd. In the last week, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar. Tael has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tael coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.72, $62.56, $119.16 and $6.32.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00060702 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.42 or 0.00829585 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00030260 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007608 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00062802 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00030203 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00046853 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00039687 BTC.

About Tael

Tael (WABI) is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $4.92, $62.56, $18.11, $45.75, $13.96, $10.00, $6.32, $119.16, $34.91, $7.20, $24.72 and $5.22. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

