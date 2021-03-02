Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Raised to C$2.25

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TVE has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.44.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE TVE traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.25. 2,787,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,295. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.15. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.39 and a 12-month high of C$2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$589.96 million and a PE ratio of -1.45.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Featured Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.