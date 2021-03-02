Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $101.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tandem Diabetes delivered better-than-expected results in the fourth quarter of 2020. Strong domestic and international pump sales, along with robust domestic and international pump shipments, buoy optimism. Continued strength in demand for t:slim X2 insulin pump across the globe, and rising customer adoption of the company’s Control-IQ technology, look encouraging. A robust product pipeline is also impressive. Expansion of operating margin bodes well for the stock. The company’s full-year 2021 sales forecast with 20-23% expected growth over 2020 looks upbeat. The company has outperformed its sector for the past year. Gross margin contraction and rising operating expenses are also disappointing. Heavy dependence on insulin pumps and stiff competition persist.”

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TNDM. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Tandem Diabetes Care from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.36.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $95.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.14. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.31 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.94.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $1,257,543.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $850,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,817 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 87.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

