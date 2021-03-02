Target (NYSE:TGT) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $172.17 and last traded at $173.49. Approximately 22,059,379 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 443% from the average daily volume of 4,059,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.09.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $86.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Target by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

