Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Taysha Gene Therapies to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.06. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $33.35.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSHA. Oppenheimer began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taysha Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.