TD Securities Raises Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$19.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Cascades from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cascades in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a C$18.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$20.08.

Get Cascades alerts:

TSE CAS opened at C$17.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.42. Cascades has a 12-month low of C$9.94 and a 12-month high of C$17.89. The firm has a market cap of C$1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.