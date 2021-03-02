TD Securities Raises NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target to $2.00

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $1.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from $1.20 to $1.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of NuVista Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC raised their target price on NuVista Energy from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on NuVista Energy and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. NuVista Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.81.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NUVSF opened at $1.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $1.67.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

