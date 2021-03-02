TD Securities Trims Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Target Price to $74.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmont from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $86.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.57.

NYSE NEM opened at $54.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.01. Newmont has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The firm has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Newmont will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.21%.

In other Newmont news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $123,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,903.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,747 shares of company stock worth $2,240,929. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

