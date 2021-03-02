Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

THNPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an equal weight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating for the company.

THNPF opened at $14.11 on Monday. Technip Energies has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $15.68.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies B.V. engages in the onshore/offshore busines. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of the range of onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Courbevoie, France.

